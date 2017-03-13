Feared victim of human trafficking, Alexis Say, found safe in Miami

(Photo: Facebook//Please help find Alexis Say) (Photo: WXIA)

MIAMI -- Alexis Say has been found safe.

Miami Police and a human trafficking task force had been searching for the young woman since her January 23 disappearance from a Miami, Fla. hospital facility where the 22-year-old had gotten treatment for a seizure. Last month, 11Alive spoke to the 22-year-old's mother, Jennifer. Back then, Jennifer feared the worst: that her daughter had become a victim of human trafficking in Miami.

“There are moments that are just unbearable," she told 11Alive’s Chris Hopper via a Skype interview in February.

PREVIOUS | Mom with local ties fears daughter has become victim of human trafficking

Now, those fears have turned into joy after Alexis was found safe in the Florida metropolis on March 7.

"I am so grateful to all of you for your support and encouragement," Jennifer wrote on the Facebook page that had been created and devoted to trying to bring the young woman home. "How awesome it was to hug and kiss Alexis today!!! She is receiving medical treatment and being observed but aside from needing medication, she seems to be in good health."

PHOTOS | Alexis Say, missing from Miami

Jennifer, who used to call Peachtree City, Ga. home, had been posting updates on the search on the social media site and had been asking for Atlantans to share them in efforts to bring her daughter home. On Tuesday, those efforts came to a positive resolution after authorities received a tip on Alexis' whereabouts.

"Finally, the right person in the right place at the right time learned that she was missing, looked online, saw how incredibly loved she is and made the call," Jennifer wrote. "I have been fortunate enough to meet this man and spend time with him. His description of the events and his sincere motivation to do good in this world have brought me to tears more than once. Please keep him in your prayers"

Jennifer wrote that she and her daughter are now getting rest and will remain in Miami for a while before going home.

© 2017 WXIA-TV