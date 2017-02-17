20 million daffodil blooms blanket Gibbs Gardens in yellow

The warm winter weather has led 20 million daffodils at Gibbs Gardens to bloom early. (Photos: Gibbs Gardens) (Photo: WXIA)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- There may be an upside to the warmer-than-usual winter weather, and they come in the form of millions of sunny blooms at the Gibbs Gardens in Cherokee County.

The daffodils there, which usually don't bloom until mid-April, are blossoming two to three weeks ahead of schedule. As a result, the gardens will be opening Feb. 18 to the public.

The 220-acre public garden in North Georgia is known for the daffodils blooming from 100 different cultivars, but there's much more to see there.

You can also find a replica of the Monet bridge, waterlilies, a 40-acre Japanese Garden, hydrangeas, roses, rhododendrons, crape myrtles, thousands of daylilies and perennials. Designed to offer a changing display of blooms, every three weeks there is something different to see.

WHEN TO VISIT: The Gardens open on Saturday, Feb. 18 for the 2017 Season from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular hours are from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry gates close at 4 p.m.

LOCATION: 1 hour north of Atlanta, 1987 Gibbs Dr., Ball Ground, GA 30107, 770-893-1881 (between 400 and 575)

ADMISSION: $20 for adults, $18 for Seniors, $10 for Children. Under two are free. Groups of 10 or more, $16

