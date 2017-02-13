KENNESAW, Ga. - The music blared and they danced.

Hundreds of special needs students from the Cobb County School District were given the opportunity to bust a move during a Valentine's Day-inspired dance.

Eight hundred students, some wearing masks, were greeted with cheers as they entered Kennesaw Mountain High School's gymnasium that was decked out with Mardi Gras colors, purple, green and gold. The "Marty Graw" theme was in honor of the school's mascot, a horse named Marty.

The Kennesaw Mountain High School Character Education Program raised more than $7,000 to fund the dance which is in its 16th year. The program prides itself on creating opportunities for special needs students to get more involved including an in-school, special needs coffee shop, Acworth's Horizon Field, two KMHS-sponsored special needs baseball teams and field days for special needs students at the high school.

