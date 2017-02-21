BAM! POW! Meet the young teen from touching superhero photoshoot

Robert Hart, 12, is battling Leukmia and got to have his dreams come true when he was digitally transformed into a superhero.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- While playing his favorite Star Wars video game, and sitting between a bookshelf-full of Lego superheroes and photos of football players, 12-year-old Robert Hart looks like a very happy young boy.

But there is also the Robert who has faced thousands-of-days of chemotherapy, only to once again relapse last year in the middle of his now six-year long Leukemia battle.

Robert’s mother Kasie has been by his side – everyday.

“Obviously our hope is that he ultimately will be cured,” she told 11Alive’s Joe Henke. “But every time there is a relapse it kind of makes that scenario a little bit more difficult to reach.”

But on this day, flipping through photos on his family’s iPad brings a smile to his face.

See, Robert just recently discovered his super-human strength with the help of photographer Brandy Angel. “I don’t get to do this kind of thing often,” he said.

Angel runs the “Be The Change - Brandy Angel Foundation,” which offers fantasy photo shoots to children with cancer or other devastating diseases. With the help of a team of stuntmen from Carrett Associates Casting Company, Robert’s dream of becoming a superhero recently came true. Click here to see more photos from the shoot.

Wanting to see how it felt to be invincible, he strapped on a harness, Superman costume and cape. Then he stepped in front of the green screen: “They hooked me on and then pulled me up.”

The rest, was all a lesson in Hollywood magic.

With a little bit of Photoshop, Angel made these images come to life, turning 12-year-old Robert into the Man of Steel.

“These experiences are things that he has never had in his life,” she told 11Alive. “I just hope that someone is inspired to continue to give back to him.”

Angel said she has witnessed many times the impact an experience like this can have on a family and a child. Especially one like Robert, who has faced more in his short life than many adults have.

“It is really emotional,” Angel said. “It is overwhelming…because to me, it is not really a big deal what I do. I feel like what I do is really small, but I know that it is big to them and it gets overwhelming. So, I try not to let myself think about it too much.”

Between flying through the sky and learning to fight criminals, Robert’s mother said this dream come true gave he son a needed break from his reality.

"Just to see him pure joy and his laughter," she said, "I was very thankful. Thankful for everyone that took the time to come and do that for him. It just made me happy for him, to bring some joy to his life.”

And for Robert – or as his family calls him, Robert the Great – his new-found powers will hopefully let him take on villains today, and perhaps one day, beat Leukemia.

“Like my mom says, I’m strong,” he declared. “I’m stronger than the average kid.”

As for a message to other kids like him, facing cancer and at a low point: “Be strong and always have hope.”

