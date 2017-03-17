Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream; freak out accordingly

Free Cone Day is set for the first day of spring, which is Monday, March 20.

Go ahead, scream for ice cream!

This applies to participating non-mall Dairy Queens and DQ Grill & Chill locations all over the U.S.

All of you ice cream lovers can enjoy a free small vanilla soft-serve cone and honestly, what better way to celebrate the first day of spring?

Now, the limit is one per customer, but we won't say anything if you decide to disguise yourself to get just one more free cone.

Not only will Dairy Queen be giving away free ice cream, they will also be accepting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Over the past 32 years, DQs have raised over $120 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities. Last year alone, DQ raised more than $200,000.

"Soft serve is part of our brand DNA and the taste is unmatchable. The DQ soft-serve cone fans have come to love is one of the most recognized treats in the world and is fondly referred to as the 'cone with the curl on top. We can't think of a better way to show our appreciation to fans, kick off the spring and support such an amazing cause than with a Free Cone Day," Barry Westrum, executive vice president of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation said.

