Dream come true | Local symphony band invited to play at Carnegie Hall

Miller Grove High School's concert band is prepping to play at Carnegie Hall for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but they need to raise the funds to get there.

Carnegie Hall: for many a musician, it’s a dream come true to be able to take the stage in the famed New York City music hall.

For 51 students in a local high school symphony band, that dream is within reach. But it comes with a big price tag – more than $60,000.

Back in July, the Miller Grove Wind Symphony learned that they were extended an invitation to play at Carnegie Hall. It was news that immediately stirred overwhelming excitement among many of these young musicians.

“I’ve been waiting to have a performance like this forever,” said sophomore French horn player Keanu Powell. “Since I was in the fifth grade, I could imagine me performing on stages as large as Carnegie Hall, and for the entire band to be there is outstanding.”

“We are the first high school in DeKalb to perform at Carnegie, so it’s exciting to be the people to get the opportunity to play there,” said Tiana Thomas.

But with the excitement comes a little bit of apprehension. And some challenges.

Between all the after-school music practices, schoolwork and other extracurriculars, those 51 musicians have had to help raise the funds to even get the chance to turn their dream into a reality. For student to go, it will cost around $1,250 each.

“The kids have raised about $20,000 themselves, and we have about $13,000 in our GoFundMe account,” said Lynnette Clove, a parent of one of the students in the band. “We still need about $27,000 to get us there.”

Clove is also treasurer for the school’s band booster association and has been helping spearhead the efforts to raise money for the trip.

Every month since the students found out, she said, they’ve mobilized to hold car washes, sell water bottles at intersections near the school, play their instruments in public – anything to raise money to help cover travel, uniform and lodging costs. But the deadline to pay – March 1 – is racing closer.

Now, they’re turning to the greater Atlanta area to help make sure they don’t have to sit on the sidelines.

“This is an opportunity to give back to children in your community who are so deserving,” Clove said with tears welling up. “So no donation is too small.”

Despite the hurdles, the Miller Grove Wind Symphony is continuing to practice for several hours a day and multiple days a week - fine-tuning their repertoire and their nerves for April 10, the big day.

For band director Jared Brown, it’s the culmination of years of hard work and an opportunity that means so much.

“To me, it means the world,” he told 11Alive. “We get the chance to perform on one of the most prestigious stages in the world.”

Brown, himself a saxophonist who first picked up an instrument at Snapfinger Elementary School, has been directing many of the current band students since they were in sixth grade. For him, the time is right for his “dream team” band, who have won superior marks in previous competitions, to take the literal stage in a much bigger arena.

“We have an outstanding group of students,” he said. “We really want to make sure we can take all 51 students because each one of these students deserve the chance to be in New York City at Carnegie Hall.”

For some students, going to the Big Apple will be the farthest from home they’ve ever been. But for all of the students, the trip is sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Miller Grove High School Wind Symphony has set up a Gofundme page to help raise money for their group. If anyone would like to donate, they can do so at the site.

Erica Solomon contributed to this report.

(© 2017 WXIA)