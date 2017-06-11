Five years after being kicked in head by horse, local girl has beaten the odds
In May, her picture was on the cover of Cheerios to help raise awareness for Children's Miracle Network. Friday, for the first time, she got to meet the 911 dispatcher who took the call. Here's her story.
WXIA 11:08 PM. EDT June 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help.
-
Missing 81-year-old man found dead
-
2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash
-
Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident
-
Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall'
-
Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4
-
Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special'
-
Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf
More Stories
-
Another overdose reported possibly related to fake PercocetsJun 11, 2017, 1:23 p.m.
-
Close friend shares stories about veteran skydiver…Jun 11, 2017, 11:02 a.m.
-
Former President Carter shakes hands of every Delta…Jun 11, 2017, 11:22 a.m.