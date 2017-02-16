Holocaust survivors 'bear witness' to history through speaking series

Ben Hirsch at his Bar Mitzvah in Atlanta in 1945. (Photos: The Cuba Family Archives for Southern Jewish History at the Breman Museum) (Photo: WXIA)

In an ongoing speaker series at the Breman Museum called "Bearing Witness," Holocaust survivors share their deeply personal and often painful stories.

Ben Hirsch, one of the more than 200 Holocaust survivors in Atlanta, shares how he escaped Nazi Germany as a young boy and survived World War II.

Hirsch's father, Dr. Hermann Hirsch, was killed by Nazis in 1942. One year later, his mother, Mathilda, and two younger siblings all perished at Auschwitz.

Years later, Hirsch reunited with his surviving siblings here in Atlanta, and now he's sharing his story with others.

11Alive's Melissa Long spoke with the Executive Director from the Breman Museum Wednesday ahead of Hirsch's speaking event on Sunday, which is free and open to the public. You can watch the full segment above.

PHOTOS | Snapshots from the life of Ben Hirsch

(© 2017 WXIA)