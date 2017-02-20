Local photographer helps grant boy's wish to be superhero for the day

(Photo: Facebook/Be the Change - Brandy Angel Foundation, Inc.) (Photo: WXIA)

Thanks to some Photoshop magic and the willing support of some local artists, one local boy was able to have his dream come true when he was transformed into a superhero for the day.

Brandy Angel runs the “Be The Change” foundation, which offers free fantasy photo shoots with kids who have cancer or are battling other devastating diseases.

Robert Hart is one of those kids.

The 12-year-old has been living with Leukemia since he a young boy, according to a Facebook page run by his family. In early February, Robert’s family got news that a recent treatment had not been successful, and that more chemo and treatments lie ahead. That’s when Angel decided to step in with her foundation to help make the days ahead feel brighter.

“When I found out that the latest treatment had failed, we wanted a way to make him feel better,” she told 11Alive Monday night.

Angel had previously met Robert while working on a dream photo shoot for a friend of the young teen’s. She had previously promised Robert a dream photo shoot last year and had bought him a Superman costume for it. But, they had to cancel that plan after Robert had to be admitted to the hospital. This time around, though, she was reminded of that promise and made good on it.

“When I saw this update from his mom on Facebook, I knew I had to do something to bring as much joy to his life as I could,” Angel wrote on her blog ahead of the photo shoot.

Fatefully, she got a text from a friend who owns the Carrett Associates Casting Company, who knew of more friends who were Hollywood stuntmen – within minutes, the group was laying out a plan to turn Robert into a real-life superhero.

“When his mom gave me the green light to make it awesome I could not wait to see how it all played out,” Angel said.

A week later, she and the friends who helped organized the whole thing were all set to help Robert fly high, fight crime and put a smile on his face.

“(It was) Unbelievable,” she said of the experience. “As long as I’ve known him, he’s been sick. So, to see him this happy and full of energy, it was unbelievable.”

After the photo shoot at the Southeast Movie & Stunt House, Angel said she got to work using Photoshop to add the finishing touches, granting Robert his dream of becoming a superhero.

Click here to see more photos from the shoot.

Photo: Brandy Angel Photography (Photo: WXIA)

Angel said she was happy to see such talented people come together to help put a smile on the face of a kid in need.

“I love that people get inspired,” she said. “That’s the whole point. Everyone came together to use their gifts."

Now, Angel said she hopes something else amazing comes out of this: “I’m hoping maybe Chris Pratt will show up to his house.”

Angel said she will continue to work with patients like Robert through the Aflec cancer center at CHOA, and hopes to also bring a photography workshop to the older patients.

(© 2017 WXIA)