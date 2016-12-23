Connie Mauro shares what her metting with Denzel Washington meant to her. (Photo: Matt Pearl, WXIA)

MARIETTA, Ga. -- As Denzel Washington makes the rounds to promote his new movie Fences this week, Denzel Washington has been talking about a touching moment that happened during a recent visit to Atlanta.

It involves 99-year-old Connie Mauro who, long ago, gave the then 7-year-old Washington his first library card when she was a librarian in Mount Vernon, N.Y.

Flash forward 55 years after that encounter, the now-veteran actor arranged to surprise Mauro for her 99th birthday celebration at the Marietta, Ga. senior facility where she now lives.

PHOTOS | Denzel visits childhood librarian

You’ve probably heard Washington’s version of the story when he retold it on the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Show.

On Friday, 11Alive’s Matt Pearl spoke to Mauro to hear what the surprise visit meant to her.

“I was working in the public library in the children’s room, and this cute little boy came in to join,” she recalled. “He signed his name, and he wanted to take a book out, so he did, and he remained in my memory all these years.”

These days, Mauro spends most of her time knitting and handing out colorful scarves at her living facility, Atria Johnson Ferry. So it was only fitting that when Washington came to visit, she got to adorn the neck of the two-time Oscar winning actor a scarf, as well.

WATCH | Denzel Washington surprises his librarian

(© 2016 WXIA)