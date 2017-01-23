READ | 11Alive's Brenda Wood receives commendation from Gov. Deal

11Alive's Brenda Wood receives a special commendation from Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal on Jan. 23, 2016. (Photo: Bruce Mason, WXIA)

Nearly a week after being presented with the City of Atlanta's Phoenix Award, the city's highest honor, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued a special commendation to 11Alive's Brenda Wood for her years of dedicated service as a journalist.

Wood, who has spent 40 years in the television news business, 20 of which have been spent right here in Atlanta, is in her last month at 11Alive and is set to retire in February.

BLOG | Brenda Wood on her television retirement

WATCH | Colleagues react to Brenda's announcement

On Monday, Gov. Deal personally read the commendation during a small gathering in the ceremonial room of the state capitol.

The official commendation congratulated Wood on her commitment to the community, her service to Georgia through a number of service projects and wished her "health and happiness in her retirement."

Read the full commendation below. (Mobile viewers click here to read.)

11Alive's Shiba Russell will take over for Wood after her retirement. Click here to watch Brenda pass the torch.

PHOTOS | 11Alive's Brenda Wood honored with Phoenix Award

WATCH | Brenda Wood's full acceptance speech for Phoenix Award

(© 2017 WXIA)