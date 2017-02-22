A missionary based in Metro Atlanta who has devoted his life to helping others is finding out, along with his family, how much he means to so many.

Alan Winter suffered a stroke last weekend while beginning a mission trip in Colombia.

What happened next, his family says, was God-sent.

ATLANTA -- For 20 years, Alan Winter has been a light in the darkness -- a missionary, now 58 years old. Alan founded Frontline Missions, based in Fairburn, in 1997.

"The thing that makes him keep going, he's just overflowing with love," said his daughter-in-law, Anna Winter, on Wednesday. "Overflowing with love for God and compassion for other people.... He has made over 400 trips in the last 20 years. He's taken over 4,000 people with him on all those trips.... Each of those 4,000 people remembers him very well. When you meet Alan, you feel like you've met a friend."

Alan's calling -- bringing medical teams to remote areas of South America, and helping build communities and churches, and sharing his faith.

"Alan has a huge affect on people," Anna said, "It feels to me like the whole world knows him."

So what happened to Alan Winter last weekend is showing him and his family just how much the people he loves, through his faith, love him back.

"He suffered a stroke," Anna said, speaking from her home in Tyrone. Alan was on his way from Atlanta to Cartagena, Colombia, for another mission trip. His wife, Heidi, was with him.

"He had some neck pain before getting on the airplane," Anna said, "and was starting to be a little disoriented. And when they landed he hadn't been speaking."

The hospital there, at first, did not recognize it as a stroke, and did not treat him for it right away. Instead, doctors began treatment the next day when his condition deteriorated and it was obvious what had happened to him.

"The staff in Colombia has been so friendly and so giving and so caring," Anna said, "they were definitely doing the best that they could... but he is declining, and it seems like each day he's gotten a bit worse. And we're just very anxious for him to get home where he can get very intensive care for his needs."

Anna's husband (Alan and Heidi's son) Justin immediately flew to Cartagena, and Justin's two sisters and other family members in the U.S. tried to arrange to put Alan on a medevac flight back to the U.S. But the family could not afford to hire a plane. And they could not find a medevac company or a U.S. hospital that would accept Alan's insurance.

Then a Facebook page for Alan Winter began to spread the word. And in just a few hours, people from around the world who have been helped through Alan's ministry, and who have participated in mission trips with him, gave to a GoFundMe account -- and gave, and gave: more than $20,000 as of Wednesday night.

"We're very blessed," Anna said. "It just shows how wonderful a man Alan is that there are so many people who are trying to show their love and support."

The donations are helping to pay for a medevac flight. Alan will fly to Atlanta on Thursday. And WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta has agreed to accept his insurance coverage, and treat him.

"We don't know what the thought is about his recovery of speech," Anna said. "He currently can't talk, and he can't even sit up."

This "mission trip" to Marietta that will be underway on Thursday, they pray, will be just the first of all the ones Alan will lead around the world from now on.

"There's a lot of faith and a lot of prayers going up for him," Anna said, "and [there are a lot of] people who believe that God is with him and will carry him through."

