Female prison guard fatally shoots herself in Pulaski State Prison parking lot

UPDATE (1 p.m.): Joan Heath with the Georgia Department of Corrections has clarified that the officer died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier Tuesday in the parking lot of the prison.

She was identified as April Whitehead.

A corrections officer was shot Tuesday at a state prison in Pulaski County.

The state Department of Corrections today confirmed there was a shooting in the prison, but would not release details on how it happened or the officer's condition.

The Pulaski county coroner's office says they've been called to the prison due to the shooting, but they also declined to released further details.

It happened at the Pulaski State Prison on Upper River Road, which houses around 1,200 adult women inmates.

