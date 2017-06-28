Fentanyl spill at Duluth Police Department causes evacuation
The dangerous drug Fentanyl was being transported by the Duluth Police Department from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Labs in DeKalb County when it came out of its packaging and spilled in front of the Duluth Police station.
WXIA 1:58 PM. EDT June 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Father, son fight back, shoot robbery suspect in…Jun 28, 2017, 4:51 a.m.
-
Car at Atlanta's pink 'Trap House' towed away after…Jun 27, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
-
Police station evacuated after fentanyl spill,…Jun 28, 2017, 1:38 p.m.