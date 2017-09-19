Final meal requested for Georgia inmate sentenced to die for 1990 murder

Condemned Ga. inmate Keith Leroy Tharpe is scheduled to die Sept 26, 2017.

Keith Leroy Tharpe is scheduled to die by lethal injection next week.

The 59-year-old was sentenced to death in 1991 for the malice murder of Jacquelin Freeman and the kidnapping of his estranged wife.

According to court documents, Thapre repeatedly threatened his wife and her family after she left him. One September morning, as Freeman and Tharpe's wife were on their way to work, the 59-year-old used his car to force his wife's off the road. It was there he got out of the car and, armed with a shotgun, forced Freeman to the back of the vehicle where he shot her twice.

After shooting the 29-year-old and rolling her body into a ditch, he kidnapped and raped his estranged wife.

Tharpe is now set to die Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Jackson County Prison.

Condemned inmates are typically granted a last meal request.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Tharpe ordered his Tuesday. He wants three spicy chicken breast, roast beef sandwich with sauce, fish sandwich, tater logs, onion rings, apple pie, and a vanilla milkshake.

Tharpe will be the 48th inmate put to death by lethal injection in Georgia. There have been 69 men and one woman executed in Georgia since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, according to a Georgia Corrections news release.

WXIA, WMAZ