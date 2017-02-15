Fire crews tame flames inside vacant apartment building

(Photo: Haney, Adrianne)

ATLANTA -- According to Sgt. Cortez Stafford with the Atlanta Fire Department, firefighters arrived around 9:45 p.m. to a building fire at the intersection of Beckwith and Walnut streets.

When crews got on scene, heavy fire had engulfed the two story vacant apartment.

At this time, Stafford said the fire appears to have started in the right side of the structure, but spread quickly due to winds blowing through broken windows and doorways..

Crews were able to get inside the building and determined that no one was inside, but Stafford said they had to be evacuated because the building started to collapse.

Fire officials managed to bring the fire under control but continued to monitor for hotspots overnight.

