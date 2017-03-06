Fire damages 3 homes in Flowery Branch

(Photo: Hall Co. Fire Services)

HALL COUNTY-- At least one family was displaced after a large fire damaged three homes in a Flowery Branch neighborhood Monday.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of Bridgeport Court. They arrived to find the home with fire coming from the second floor and attic.

Two other homes were damaged on the sides facing the original house fire. No injuries were immediately reported.. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

