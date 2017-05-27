Fire damages Clarkston area grocery store

(Photo: DeKalb Fire)

CLARKSTON, Ga. -- Fire officials are mopping up hot spots after a fire erupted at a Clarkston area grocery store.

The fire was reported at International City Market at 953 Montreal Road around 7 p.m. Crews arrived to fine smoke and flames already erupting from the structure.

Crews have since begun a salvage operation inside the building and report a portion of the roof had collapsed.

At this point fire officials aren't sure how the fire started but said there are no reports of anyone unaccounted for or possibly still in the building.

As they investigate and put the hotspots out, crews have also closed Montreal load at the location so they can safely run a fire hose across the street to a nearby hydrant.

We'll update with more information as it becomes available.

