Fire erupts at Peruvian restaurant in Norcross

GWINNETT COUNTY - The Costa Azul Restaurant caught fire around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Firefighters received a call from a person passing-by reporting smoke was coming from the roof.

The restaurant is located at 1200 block of Rockbridge Road, NW in unincorporated Norcross and serves Peruvian cuisine.

Firefighters opened up the attic and discovered an active fire in a dormer on the roof above the front door. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The restaurant was closed at the time at the time of the fire. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

