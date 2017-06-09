WXIA
Fire guts Stone Mountain home

House fire at 418 Sherwood Oaks Road Friday morning.

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 7:50 AM. EDT June 09, 2017

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA - DeKalb County firefighters were called to a house fire around 4:45 Friday morning.

The house sits on the 400 block of Sherwood Oaks Road.

Part of the two story home collapsed during the fire which prevented firefighters from initially entering the home.

Once the fire was extinguished and the home was searched, firefighters were relieved to find no one was inside.

The homeowner arrived from work while emergency crews were at the scene. He said his uncle also lives in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHOTOS | Fire guts Stone Mountain home, no one injured

