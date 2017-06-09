Fire guts Stone Mountain home

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA - DeKalb County firefighters were called to a house fire around 4:45 Friday morning.

The house sits on the 400 block of Sherwood Oaks Road.

Arrival photo from the overnight house fire in Stone Mountain. Homeowners were out and DeKalb Firefighters protected the surrounding homes. pic.twitter.com/pefRvDEC7E — DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) June 9, 2017

Part of the two story home collapsed during the fire which prevented firefighters from initially entering the home.

Once the fire was extinguished and the home was searched, firefighters were relieved to find no one was inside.

The homeowner arrived from work while emergency crews were at the scene. He said his uncle also lives in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

