Firefighter injured during blaze battle in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA - An Atlanta firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a home on the 1100 block of Benteen Avenue SE.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday.

Battalion Chief Stephen Hill said the fireman was moving the hose-line around when he stepped in a hole outside of the home and hurt his knee. He was taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to be okay.

A quarter of the home was burned with most of the flames coming from the rear of the house.

The residents made it out of the home safely and were waiting in front of the home with firefighters arrived.

