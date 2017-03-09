Firefighter rescued after falling through floor battling Panthersville fire

(Photo: DeKalb Fire)

PANTHERSVILLE, Ga. -- A specialized team is credited with rescuing a DeKalb firefighter after he fell through the floor while battling a two alarm blaze in Panthersville.

The fire happened at Hidden Villas apartments in the 2900 block of Panthersville Road late Thursday night. Fire crews at the scene initially attempted an "offensive attack" of the flames but backed off as the fire grew.

However, before they pulled out of the building, authorities said one firefighter fell through the floor. He was rescued by the DeKalb Fire Department's Rapid Intervention Team and treated on the scene. He is expected to be OK according to department spokesman Eric Jackson.

After taking defensive positions around the burning building, crews then deployed two ladders and attacked the fire from above - all as flames continued to tear through the attic and roof of the two story building.

Authorities believe the building was uninhabited but will not be sure until they make follow-up searches of the apartment. About 40 firefighters responded to fight the blaze.

