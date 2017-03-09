Firefighters battle 2 alarm house fire in Hall Co.

HALL COUNTY - Firefighters are on the scene of a 2 alarm house fire in the 3000 block of Silver Brook Lane.

Rescue crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic of the 5,000 sq. ft. home. The home is located on the Harbor Point subdivision off Dawsonville Hwy.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the house fire is being investigated.

PHOTOS | 2 alarm house fire in Hall Co.

