WXIA
Close

Firefighters working large building fire in DeKalb Co.

WXIA 6:50 AM. EST January 09, 2017

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Fire-Rescue is on scene of a large fire on Redan Road.

No word on any injuries nor how the fire started.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will update the latest details as they come in.

%INLINE%


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories