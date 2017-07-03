Fireworks cause vehicle fire at Dunwoody home

Fireworks sparked a blaze outside a home on Hidden Branches Drive late Monday night.
Dunwoody Police and DeKalb County Fire-Rescue arrived to the home at around 11 p.m. where they found a family's vehicle fully engulfed in flames. A police officer said the family discarded used fireworks into a trash can.
"We just want to let everybody know that there is a proper way to dispose of fireworks. This is not the proper way. They actually put the fireworks into a trash can and it was still lit and actually caught the trash can on fire and now the vehicle is fully involved and it looks like a basketball goal is on fire," an officer at the scene said.
Everyone made it out of the home safely and no injuries were reported.
