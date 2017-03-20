First day of spring giveaways

The first day of springs marks not only the start of warmer weather, flowers in bloom and best of all, free stuff.

Rita's is giving away a free ice treats for the first day of spring. Along with your free dessert, you can also enter to win free ice for a year by submitting a photo of yourself or of someone else enjoying their first taste of spring from Rita's.

For rules on how to enter, click here.

Not only can you get free Rita's, but you can also get a free soft serve cone from Dairy Queen.

#FreeConeDay is today! Say hello to summer on the #FirstDayofSpring 3/20, w/ 1 free small vanilla cone. Donations accepted for @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/lAlvcE5nZ3 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2017

All non-mall locations will allow one free cone per customer. If you want more than one we suggest a disguise of some sort.

Along with giving away free ice cream, Dairy Queen will also be accepting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Today is the day to get your free sugar fix. And on a Monday; how fitting.

