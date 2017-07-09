First public meeting on Cobb property tax hike set for Monday night

Tax rates (Photo: G0d4ather)

MARIETTA, Ga – The first of three public meetings on a proposed Cobb County property tax hike is set for Monday night.

On July 3, Cobb commissioners announced their intent to increase property taxes this year by 10.20 percent.

"The continued recovery of the Cobb real estate market is the primary reason for this modest growth in property values and this corresponding increase in the county’s property tax digest," commissioners said in a statement.

The commission is proposing the property tax millage rate of the general fund be set at 6.89; the fire millage rate at 2.96; the debt service (bond fund) millage at 0.13; the Cumberland special services district II millage rate at 2.41; and the Six Flags special service district millage rate at 3.50.

State law requires the county to advertise a “tax increase” in the media and on the county’s website.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6:30 pm. The other meetings are set for Tuesday, July 11, at 9 am; and Tuesday, July 25, at 7 pm.

All of the meetings will be held at the board of commissioners meeting room at 100 Cherokee Street.



