Eight Atlanta men, juveniles arrested on illegal gun and drug charges

ATLANTA – Five people were arrested last week on charges of illegal drug and firearms possession.

The arrests took place on July 6 in southwest Atlanta’s Stone Hogan Connector, when police detained several men after smelling marijuana and observing a partially-concealed AK-styled pistol.

Seven firearms were recovered, three of which were found to be stolen from various jurisdictions throughout Atlanta, police said.



Six oxycodone pills, 25 grams of marijuana, Ecstasy pills, two hits of crack cocaine, and six Xanax bars were also recovered. A flathead screwdriver commonly used in vehicle break-ins was also recovered.

Several electronic scales, baggies, a bong, and a gas mask were also recovered.



Five adults were charged and taken to jail, while three juveniles were charged and released to their parents.



