Five guilty of stealing credit cards from Atlanta airport baggage areas

ATLANTA - The last of five people accused of stealing credit cards from the Atlanta airport’s baggage claim area has pled guilty to wire fraud conspiracy.

Treveyon Herring was the last defendant accused in the scheme to plead guilty.

According to the Atlanta U.S. Attorney’s office, the defendants stole credit cards from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s baggage loading areas from December of 2015 through April 2017. The scheme resulted in more than over $1.7 million in fraud-related losses.

Besides Herring, 22, of Forest Park, the other defendants were Quentin Pickett, 25, of Jonesboro; Cornelius Henderson, 23, of Riverdale; LaSuhn Turner, 25, of Stockbridge; and Brandon Foster, 24, of Stockbridge.



