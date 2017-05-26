Flames tear through Clayton County apartments

11Alive SkyTracker over the scene of an apartment fire in Clayton County on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Photo: WXIA)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Fire officials are investigating after a flames burned through several units of a Clayton County apartment complex Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to Clayton County Fire Chief Laura Richardson, crews responded to the two-alarm fire at the Sterling Cove apartments at 5751 Riverdale Rd.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene of the fire, which appears to show several second story units charred.

There are no detail on injuries at this time and how many people may have been displaced.

