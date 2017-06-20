Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Metro Atlanta

Flood Warnings issued through 7:15 Tuesday night. (Photo: Custom)

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, and Fulton County through 7:15 Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, at 1:09 pm, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across those areas. Two to three inches of rain had already fallen into the area with flash flooding is expected Tuesday afternoon.

The NWS warns of flooding in specific areas including Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Duluth, Chamblee, Norcross, Doraville, Berkeley Lake, North Atlanta, North Druid Hills, Midtown, Druid Hills, Tucker, Piedmont Park, Mechanicsville, Brookhaven, Bolton and La Vista.

More than a dozen other counties are under a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday morning. Check to see if you're under the watch.

According to 11Alive StormTracker Chesley McNeil, this week will remain unsettled as we will have rain chances for much of the week. At first, those rain chances are enhanced thanks to a stalled out front in our area. That will help to trigger scattered showers and some thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

