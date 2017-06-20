Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Metro Atlanta

Flood Warnings issued through 7:15 Tuesday night. (Photo: Custom)

Flash Flood Warnings, which had been extended through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett Counties, expired at 7:15 p.m., the National Weather Service reports.

Although heavy rainfall over the area has diminished, three to five inches of rain have already fallen and the threat for flash flooding is expected to continue this evening.

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Jackson, Madison, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke-Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Harris, Talbot until 3:19 a.m.

Creeks Rising

Because of all the rain, North Fork Peachtree Creek near Atlanta reached a height of 16.8 feet, staying just shy of the "major flood status" of 17 feet. As of 6 p.m., waters were beginning to recede and were forecast to fall to 14.7 feet by Wednesday evening.

Peachtree Creek near Northside Drive was at 18.7 feet as of 7 p.m. and rising slowly. Flood stage is 17 feet and is expected to experience moderate flooding.

At 19 feet, significant flooding expands upstream and downstream from Northside Drive. At that point, parking lots near the section of Peachtree Road, Fairhaven Circle and Peachtree Memorial Drive begin to flood. Woodward Way is completely flooded with several feet of water.

Crooked Creek in Norcross has reached flood stage of 11 feet and is continuing to rise.

The NWS warned of flooding in specific areas including Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Duluth, Chamblee, Norcross, Doraville, Berkeley Lake, North Atlanta, North Druid Hills, Midtown, Druid Hills, Tucker, Piedmont Park, Mechanicsville, Brookhaven, Bolton and La Vista.

More than a dozen other counties are under a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday morning. Check to see if you're under the watch.

The Response

Government officials in DeKalb County are urging drivers to use caution on the roadways in light of the flooding.

According to officials, Oakcliff Road, Chamblee-Dunwoody Road at the Peachtree Road underpass, Peachtree Road and Broad Street, Peachtree Road and Piece Drive, 2700 block Caldwell Road and Buford Highway and Corporate Boulevard all flooded at some point during the day.

In Gwinnett County, firefighters were forced into swiftwater rescue mode after several employees of a Doraville-area business were stranded by waters that were waist to chest-deep in some spots.

Rain Sticks Around

According to 11Alive StormTracker Chesley McNeil, this week will remain unsettled as we will have rain chances for much of the week. At first, those rain chances are enhanced thanks to a stalled out front in our area. That will help to trigger scattered showers and some thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

