Ford Driving Skills for Life brings advanced driver training clinics to Atlanta

IMAGE FORD

HAMPTON, GA. - Ford Driving Skills for Life, a free hands-on training program for newly permitted and licensed drivers, is coming to Atlanta on October 21 and 22 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway as part of its 14th national tour.

Across the United States, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers. This year’s program coincides with National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 15 to October 21), a week dedicated to raising awareness and seeking solutions to preventable teen crashes on the road.

The award-winning program helps new drivers stay safe behind the wheel by capturing teen and parent interest with free hands-on driving clinics that pair newly licensed drivers with professional driving instructors.

Beyond driver’s education training, the program focuses on the issues and obstacles drivers face that cause crashes, including vehicle handling, hazard recognition, speed and space management, and distracted and impaired driving. A key part of the instruction focuses on training newly licensed drivers to make better driving decisions.

In addition to warning about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving through Ford’s drugged and drunk driving suits, the hands-on driving clinics will feature new virtual reality training tools to help new drivers navigate traffic circles, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

According to preliminary data from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, in 2016, there were 123 teen driver fatalities and 15,469 teen driver injuries resulting from 58,090 total collisions involving teen drivers in Georgia.

© 2017 WXIA-TV