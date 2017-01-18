President Bush moved to ICU; Mrs. Bush also hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush listen as their son, US President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony, on December 12, 2008. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, 2008 AFP)

HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush has taken a turn for the worse, according to his spokesman.

Bush, 92, was moved to ICU at Methodist Hospital Wednesday morning to "address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia". The former president had to be have a procedure to "protect and clear his airway," Spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. It required sedation. This was the first time the president has ever been intubated.

McGrath said the former president is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.

"We know he has a lot of prayers and good wishes coming his way and he'll take everything he can get," McGrath said.

Bush 41 was initially admitted to Methodist in the Texas Medical Center on Saturday for shortness of breath.

President George H.W. Bush watches the Texans pregame warmup before their game against the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

McGrath said he's confident Bush will rally, as he has done in the past.

"There's not a lot of money to be made betting against George Bush. You can't keep a good man down and he's the epitome of that," he said.

Mrs. Bush was also hospitalized at Methodist "precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing." McGrath said she hadn't been feeling well for the last week. The former first lady had to wait for flood waters to recede before she went to the hospital.

All five of the couple's children have checked in and are keeping close tabs on how their parents are doing. Neil Bush has visited his dad in the hospital.

The Texas Tribune's Alexandra Samuels reported on Twitter that the Bush's grandson and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush would miss the inauguration due to his grandparents' illness.

George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, are still planning to attend, according to Freddy Ford, a spokesman for the office of the 43rd president.

President-elect Trump tweeted well wishes to the Bushes.

Looking forward to a speedy recovery for George and Barbara Bush, both hospitalized. Thank you for your wonderful letter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

President Obama praised the Bushes in his final press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"They are as fine a couple as we know and so we want to send our prayers," Obama said.

President Bill Clinton also send his best wishes.

41 and Barbara—thinking about you both and sending wishes for a speedy recovery. Love, 42. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) January 18, 2017

Bush was most recently seen in public at the Texans playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. But Bush cited his health in a letter to President-elect Trump apologizing for not being able to attend his inauguration.

"My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara," Bush wrote in the letter addressed on January 10. "But we will both be with you and the country in spirit."

Bush was hospitalized in 2014 for similar breathing problems. He had another trip to the hospital the following year when he fell and broke a bone in his neck.

Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president.

