Former U.S. AG Holder slams Georgia GOP over redistricting

ATLANTA - Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is slamming Georgia’s House Republicans.

Holder claims their plan to redraw some legislative districts is a “power grab,” but Georgia’s GOP said it’s perfectly normal.

It’s Holder’s first public attack on any state since he launched a national campaign to help Democrats win upcoming redistricting battles.

Holder told the Associated Press on Monday, “voters should choose their elected representatives, not the other way around.”

The fight is over redistricting which is the process of drawing district boundaries.

In Georgia, House Bill 515 passed on Crossover Day in the beginning of March.

It would redraw the boundaries in nine house districts all in Metro Atlanta.

Eight of those currently belong to Republicans, one to Democrats.

Democrats argue Republicans are trying to making the move to help Representative Rich Golick of Smyrna and Representative Brian Strickland of McDonough.

Golick only won 53% of the vote in 2016 while Strickland won just 51%.

Critics call the bill gerrymandering, manipulating the boundaries to favor one party, in this case the Republican party.

The ACLU of Georgia said House Bill 515 is an attempt to weaken the voting power of minority communities.

The group said the bill replaces minority voters with white voters in Republican districts.

The ACLU called it a violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Georgia House Speaker Republican David Ralston said on Crossover Day this is not unprecedented and they’re trying to put communities of interest together.

“The proposals I’ve looked at them, they hurt no member of the House of Representatives at all, period,” said Speaker David Ralston on March 3, 2017.

Georgia’s constitution allows state lawmakers to redraw districts “as necessary” every ten years following the Census.

House Bill 515 is in front of Georgia’s Senators and it’s likely to pass.

