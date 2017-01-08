Forsyth Co. deptuy shoots man at RV Park, GBI investigates

FORSYTH COUNTY - Gunfire erupts at a RV Park in Forsyth County late Sunday night.

Deputies responded to 5600 Shady Grove Road around 11:22 p.m. after receiving a suicidal call regarding a man with a knife.

Corporal Pete Sabella said the man and deputy were standing near one another with the man threatened the deputy. The deputy fired his or her weapon striking the man. The man was taken to the hospital and the deputy was not injured.

The GBI is on the scene and is investigating.

