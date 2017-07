Jul 1, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann (25) makes a save against Columbus Crew SC at MAPFRE Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg Bartram, Greg Bartram)

ATLANTA – Forward Alec Kann of Atlanta United will be out six to eight weeks, the club announced Tuesday.

Kann suffered the injury during Atlanta United’s 2-0 win over Columbus Crew SC on Saturday.

Kann is 8-7-3 on the year with four clean sheets and a 1.39 goals against average. He’s seventh in the league in saves with 56.

