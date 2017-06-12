Michael McLeod

UPDATE: The 11-year-old boy was found safe and returned home. Police sent the alert at 2:39 pm Monday. Further details were not yet available.

MORROW, Ga. -- An 11-year-old left his house to play Sunday afternoon and didn't return. Clayton County Police are looking for Michael McLeod who was reported missing by his family early Monday morning.

According to the family's report to police, he left his home in the 900 block of Sandlewood Court around 6:45 Sunday evening to play. When he didn't come home, family members called to report him missing. Police searched the area but did not find him.

Clayton County police told 11Alive they believe he is intentionally avoiding his parents who asked him to come home several times throughout the day as he played in the neighborhood.

Michael McLeod is described as an 11-year-old black male who is five feet five inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair cut in a low fade haircut and brown eyes. Michael was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts with no shirt and no shoes.

Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Michael McLeod is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or to dial 911.

