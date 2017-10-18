Four-year-old hit by car while walking to school

DeKalb Police have confirmed a four-year-old child was hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

At 6:55 a.m., police received word on a child hit by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk at North Indian Creek Dr. and North Indian Creek Way.

The mother of the child was walking her other children, along with the four-year-old who was hit, to school when the driver of a vehicle lost control of their car and struck the victim.

Police have confirmed the driver lost control of the car and hit the four-year-old, then kept on going. The child was taken to a nearby hospital.

There are no confirmed suspects at this and the only description of the car that police were able to confirm was that it was 'dark-colored'.

11Alive has crews on the way to the scene to gather more information.

© 2017 WXIA-TV