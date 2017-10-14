Fugitive squad nab Henry county violent kidnapping suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY – A man who police say violently attacked and kidnapped a victim in Henry County is now behind bars.

Sheriff Victor Hill confirms Gerald Bernard Fletcher is facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail following an on-going manhunt from an October 6 incident.

According to police, Fletcher kidnapped the victim, and drove to a location in Clayton County. When the opportunity came, the victim escaped from the vehicle. As the victim fled for their life, Fletcher shot at the victim several times, but missed.

“Kidnapping and trying to shoot and kill people are not good life decisions, Hill wrote in a statement. “ Fletcher found out the hard way that if these actions were what he wanted to do with his life, coming into Clayton County with this level of nonsense was the worst thing he could have done if he wanted to get away with it.”

Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad dragged him from under a bed he was hiding under in Atlanta on Friday. He was taken to Clayton County where is facing kidnapping charges.

© 2017 WXIA-TV