Fulton County Chairman John Eaves

ATLANTA – Fulton County commission chairman John Eaves said Monday night that he is calling for an emergency freeze of Atlanta and Fulton County homeowners’ tax assessments.

Eaves, who is seeking to become Atlanta’s next mayor, said “thousands of homeowners in Atlanta and Fulton County are rightfully upset about the spike in their annual property assessments, sent in notices by the Fulton County Board of Tax Assessors.

“To our homeowners, this is a financial emergency,” Eaves said. “A freeze would mean that most would pay the same in taxes, so long as city hall and school board millage rates were not increased in the past year.”

Eaves also said he will ask the county’s tax assessors’ office and the chief appraiser on Tuesday to grant a freeze.

He also urged Fulton homeowners to appeal their assessments.

“It’s clear, because of our quality growth, the valuation of property has increased, but we must find ways to soften the blow to homeowners,” Eaves said. “No one should have to choose between paying property taxes and paying for their health care or food on the table.”

Eaves also is urging Atlanta city officials, including Mayor Kasim Reed, to adopt similar measures.

© 2017 WXIA-TV