Fulton County poll workers threatened by unruly voters

FULTON COUNTY - Marshals are being sent to the polls in Fulton County after workers said they feared for their safety.

A highly contentious congressional race in Georgia’s 6th District has taken its toll on Fulton County poll workers.

“People get into some verbal altercations with some unkind words,” said Richard Barron, Director, Registration and Elections.

Elections Director Richard Barron is keeping it clean.

“He called her the same word for a female dog.”

But to him this is no joking matter.

“He yelled at everyone in the whole polling place, then went out tore up the vote here signs and then threw them back in the polling location,” said Barron.

This is why the Fulton County Election’s Office is taking extra precautions in the final days of early voting.

This week Fulton County hired marshals to step up patrols at its early voting locations because of a number of unruly 6th District voters.

“They are in uniform, and they also, walk the lines, the polling locations, they are evident.”

Barron said a combative campaign has likely caused the irritation at the polls.

“It probably flares peoples tempers up at home before they even get to the polling place, I think people are really suffering from fatigue from this election.”

But Barron wants voters to remember one thing.

“I just want to remind people to be nice to the poll workers because they are there for the voters.”

The election between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel is Tuesday June 20th.

The final day of early voting is Friday.

