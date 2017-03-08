Crews working to repair water outage on Alpharetta Highway

(Photo: Miller, Jessie)

ATLANTA -- Crews worked to repair a water outage on Alpharetta Highway Wednesday in Roswell.

Fulton County Water Resources officials said the water outage was located at 11185 Alpharetta Highway (Highway 9) in Roswell.

Affected areas include Houze Way to Hembree Road. Officials said repairs will require closure of the turn and center lanes, both north and south bound.

Authorities with Roswell are handling traffic control and will maintain a single lane open in each direction.

According to Fulton County Water Resources officials, the outage is due to material and age of the 8-inch cast iron pipe. The department estimates that repairs will be completed 11 p.m. tonight.

© 2017 WXIA-TV