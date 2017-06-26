Fulton D.A. seeks appeal in sex scandal involving Waffle House chairman

The Georgia Supreme Court is considering an appeal of a sex tape scandal involving Waffle House Chairman, Joe Rogers, Jr.

The Fulton County District Attorney is disputing an earlier ruling to throw out extortion and unlawful surveillance charges against Rogers' former housekeeper Mye Brindle and her attorneys.

Brindle is accused of secretly recording an inmate encounter between herself and Rogers.

The state has argued that the secret recording was illegal since it happened in Rogers' bedroom. But Brindle's attorney said Rogers had no reasonable expectation of privacy since Brindle's position as a housekeeper routinely gave her access to his bedroom.

© 2017 WXIA-TV