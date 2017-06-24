Fulton elections to officially certify 6th district winner on Saturday

ATLANTA – Karen Handel is expected to be officially declared the winner of last week’s 6th district congressional special election.
The Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections is holding a special meeting on Saturday at 10 am to certify the results of the June 20 special election runoff.
Handel, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to replace Tom Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
RELATED | Final election results
Handel finished with 52 percent of the vote, compared to Ossoff’s 48 percent.
FULL COVERAGE | Race to replace Tom Price
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs