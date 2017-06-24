Fulton elections to officially certify 6th district winner on Saturday

ATLANTA – Karen Handel is expected to be officially declared the winner of last week’s 6th district congressional special election.

The Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections is holding a special meeting on Saturday at 10 am to certify the results of the June 20 special election runoff.

Handel, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to replace Tom Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Handel finished with 52 percent of the vote, compared to Ossoff’s 48 percent.

