ROSWELL, GA -- Some Fulton County leaders are pushing back on a controversial property tax reappraisal sent out to residents last month. The new appraisals sent the property tax base up, and more than doubled the tax value of some individual homeowners.

Fulton County residents who want to appeal their new appraisals can click here to do so online.

The man most responsible for it says the new appraisals followed established guidelines and that his appraisers generally did the right thing.

The sticker shock has set in from time worn neighborhoods like Grant Park in Atlanta, north to Martin’s Landing in east Roswell.

"They valued my house $90,000 higher than any house in my neighborhood had sold in the history of my neighborhood – and I think that one sold ten years ago," said Roswell resident John Albers. He's also a Republican state senator.

Albers plans a Senate committee hearing this month to look at what spiked the appraisals. It'll take place June 19 at 4pm. "There is no rationale for the across the board increases. I’ve talked to some people who have had one to two hundred percent increases in their home value," Albers said.

And those increases frequently pave the way for sharp increases in property taxes. Although taxpayers can appeal the new appraisals, Albers says Fulton County ought to fix it first. "Everything is out of balance right now," he said.

"I disagree," said Dwight Robinson, Fulton County's chief appraiser. "I think we have followed generally accepted guidelines in establishing values." Robinson spoke Friday, contending that overall, Fulton County’s new property appraisals are consistent with new appraisals in neighboring Cobb and Gwinnett counties.

"Those individuals who have seen a more than fifty percent spike, of course some of them will have a case (at appeal). But like I said, I’m pretty confident we have done the right thing.

Fulton County Chairman John Eaves says he will ask the Board of Appraisers to reexamine assessments that have gone up fifty percent or more. Fulton County homeowners have until July 10 to file an appeal.

© 2017 WXIA-TV