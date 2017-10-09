Fulton police searching for burglary suspect

Fulton police are searching for a man wanted on burglary charges.

The Fulton County Police Department says Darrell Maurice Riley's charges include burglary in the first degree along with others. Riley is believed to be hiding out somewhere in South Fulton.

Riley's descriptors include the following:

-Weight: 210 lbs.

-Height: 5’04 tall

-Other defining features: tattoo on his neck.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta (404) 577-TIPS (8477); text your tip to CRIMES (274637); or visit their website at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. If an arrest is made, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

