Funeral arrangements announced for Gregg Allman

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Gregg Allman Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images (Photo: Michael Ochs Archives)

A funeral service for Macon musician Gregg Allman will be held Saturday at Snow's Memorial Chapel in Macon.

That's according to Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Gonzalez says the service will begin at 1 p.m.

Snow's Memorial Chapel is located at 746 Cherry Street.

Allman’s funeral service and burial are private. Fans can line the funeral route from First Street at Riverside up until the entrance of Rose Hill Cemetery.

According to his manager, Allman will be buried next to his brother Duane at Macon's Rose Cemetery.

Allman had kept calling off concerts in the past year for unspecified health reasons. He denied last month he was in hospice. He had a liver transplant in 2010 after contracting hepatitis C.

Since his death Saturday, many people have paid their respects by laying bottles, flowers, and pictures at the grave site.

Lt. Gonzalez says the sheriff's office will announce road closures related to the funeral later in the week.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV