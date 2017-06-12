Funeral Arrangements set for Morehouse Interim President

ATLANTA-- The Atlanta community will have one last chance to honor the leader of one of its prestigious colleges.

Morehouse College announced it will hold a memorial service for Interim President William J. "Bill" Taggart this Friday. The public services will begin at 11 a.m at the college's Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel.

Taggart unexpectedly passed away in his Atlanta home on June 8. He was recently appointed to the role of interim president of Morehouse in April. He also served as the college's Chief Operating Officer since 2015.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Bill Taggart, a beloved colleague, father, and friend whom I've known for years," said Willie Woods, chairman of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees. "For the past two years, Bill devoted himself wholeheartedly to Morehouse College, and we were pleased when he assumed the role of Interim President. We are eternally grateful for his loyal support, counsel, and the leadership he provided to students, faculty, and alumni."

Taggart also served as chairman of the Atlanta Business League, and was a board member of The Carter Center, Woodruff Arts Center, Westside Future Fund, Carver Bank, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. He was recently named to the 2018 Class of Leadership Atlanta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Morehouse College and designated for the William J. Taggart Scholarship Fund.

