Funeral set for Jasper high school student killed in crash

Jordan Matthew Simonds (Family photo)

JASPER, GA - Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for a 16-year-old local high school student who passed away in a car accident over the weekend.

Jordan Simonds, a sophomore and football player at Pickens County High School, was killed in a crash on Salem Road in Jasper, Ga. on Saturday.

Funeral services for Simonds will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Reverend Butch Roberts will be officiating.

The burial will be at Lake Forest Memorial Park after funeral services end.

Visitation times after the burial are as follows:

Monday, March 13 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00p.m.

Wednesday, March 15 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

For further information, visit the website for Roper Funeral Home & Crematory in Jasper, Ga and condolences can be made online at www.roperfunerhome.com.

You can also send flowers or gifts to the family by visiting the funeral home's tribute store.

